'Work is complete to bring the streets of Richmond to life - with art!'

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 14:26

The Suter Art Gallery has launched a new ArtWalk in Richmond town centre, an extension of the hugely successful Nelson City Centre ArtWalk project by Make/Shift Spaces.

Gallery director Julie Catchpole has chosen works from the permanent collection to be replicated and magnified for blank walls in the region to create a wonderful outdoor exhibition. Expect to see pieces from celebrated artists such as Leo Bensemann, Toss Woollaston, Sally Burton, and Irvine Major.

Backed by the Tasman District Council, local businesses and supporters, the first piece was put up at Richmond Library earlier this morning.

Tasman District Council Mayor Tim King was on site to see the initial artworks being installed.

"I think this is one of the most innovative ideas to come across my desk. I look forward to seeing these major artworks displayed on the walls of Richmond and eventually Motueka, MÄpua, TÄkaka and beyond," said King.

Ms Catchpole says the gallery is always looking for ways to extend its reach beyond its walls. "The Suter’s Tasman ArtWalk will be a visual journey through our region; stories, people, places, history and outstanding scenery, it’s very exciting."

Rather than being painted onto the sides of buildings, the artwork images are printed onto aluminium and then securely attached to the sides of buildings around the city. The Suter will even ‘spend a penny’ at the public toilets in Warring Carpark, with their investment seeing a visually striking artwork by Ian Scott installed on the exterior wall.

The Suter’s Tasman ArtWalk aims to make art an engaging experience for as many people as possible and will see the artworks installed at various locations around the region. Initially, art will appear on the streets of Richmond, then extend to Motueka, Golden Bay and other centres in Tasman.

Speedy Signs are supporting the project by printing and installing the large-scale pieces, with the first four by John Gully, Irvine Major, Jean Joyes aka Margaret Major, and Ian Scott expected to be in place and on display to the public this week.

For more information on the permanent collection at The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o WhakatÅ«, please visit www.thesuter.org.nz/collection.