Te Pukenga and learners work together to design the future

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 15:36

Te PÅ«kenga Äkonga (learners) and kaimahi (staff) are working together to develop a system that meets the needs of its Äkonga, particularly MÄori, Pacific and disabled Äkonga who are often underserved.

Learner Journey and Experience Deputy Chief Executive Tania Winslade says, "From 1 January 2023, Te PÅ«kenga will be the largest tertiary education network in Aotearoa. We have an opportunity to drive real change that addresses persistent inequity within the tertiary education system through a whole-of-system approach.

"In 2020, Te PÅ«kenga conducted ‘Te Rito’ research which gave an understanding of what Äkonga need to realise their potential. We then focused on piloting network-wide initiatives that support the holistic wellbeing of Äkonga, like whakawhanaungatanga for prestart, tuakana-teina mentorships, and expanding access to free mental health services for all learners."

The Learner Journey and Experience team is now at the co-design stage, workshopping ideas for improving systems, processes, and outcomes, particularly for Äkonga MÄori and other underserved learner groups.

During May, Te PÅ«kenga is out in the network working with Äkonga and kaimahi across the country to discover their ideas about succeeding in education in their region. The engagement process involves Äkonga in co-design work towards the creation of a Learner (with WhÄnau) Success and Equity Strategy. This important piece of work sets out what Te PÅ«kenga will deliver over the next 10 years to make sure learners, apprentices and trainees have what they need to thrive and succeed when undertaking vocational or applied training.

Established in 2020, Te PÅ«kenga is one of the key changes of the Reform of Vocational Education. Te PÅ«kenga Charter, embedded in the Education and Training Act 2020, provides clear direction for how the organisation must create a transformational vocational education system that had learners at its centre.

KaikÅkiri Director Learner Innovation Debbie Preston says, "The strategy’s co-design process builds on our research into the barriers and enablers for learners - particularly those who have previously been traditionally underserved. Te Rito research has become an essential resource for keeping Äkonga at the centre of Te PÅ«kenga projects.

All parts of Te PÅ«kenga are involved, with the Interim Learner Advisory Committee looking at options for the future state of learner voice and representation and learners success priorities for 2023.

Jordan Gush - BCITO apprentice, Interim Learner Advisory Committee, and Te PÅ«kenga Council member was part of this korero on 16 May. Jordan says, "It’s great to be part of designing a more connected and better experience, not only ourselves but for all those that come after us. Everyone should have opportunities to reach their goals."

Committee co-chair Dahrian Watene commented, "To provide better futures for our whÄnau, and knowing that the mahi we do now will reach into future generations keeps us committed to these changes."

This first series of wÄnanga will be followed by further engagements across the motu later in the year as Te PÅ«kenga continues to extend and build on ideas and innovation.