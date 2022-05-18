Jolt to roll out EV charging network throughout New Zealand

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 06:37

Australian-based global electric vehicle charging company JOLT will in July this year start rolling out a network of free and fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers around New Zealand.

The first EV fast chargers will be installed at Mitre 10 stores and retail locations in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this year. JOLT’s national partnership with Mitre 10 will see the first charger sites go live in July with plans for hundreds of chargers to be rolled out over the coming years New Zealand wide.

EV drivers will have access to 7kW of free charging per day at JOLT fast chargers, providing about 40 to 50 kilometres of range depending on the type of vehicle. This model of JOLT’s charging service helps solve the major barriers to the uptake of EVs which are known to include access to charging, cost and range anxiety.

JOLT CEO and founder, Doug McNamee, said he’s excited to partner with Mitre 10 to contribute to New Zealand’s commitment to carbon emission reduction goals and meet the growing need for EV in New Zealand. "JOLT is investing in New Zealand as there is strong momentum within the market to change to an EV. Through our partnerships with the leading retail brands and local government in New Zealand, we want to create a large and leading EV charging network that provides the best charging experience for all EV drivers in New Zealand."

JOLT New Zealand Country Manager, Chris Monaghan, says "JOLT is investing and developing an urban focused EV fast charging network that will align with local and central government climate emissions targets and help increase the uptake of EV’s in New Zealand. We are selecting charger locations based on where it is most convenient for EV drivers within the urban areas so we don’t disrupt their routine. Drivers pull up, plug in and are on their way in 20 minutes, receiving up to 7kWh free per day, saving over $1,000 a year by charging with JOLT."

"The promise for EV drivers is urban, highly visible and convenient EV fast charging that provides 7kW of free charging every 24 hours. With fast DC EV charging, drivers can enjoy the retail facilities of our partners and then go about their day. An EV driver can charge for free every day which takes about 20 to 25 minutes or choose to charge over the free charge at the lowest charge rates in New Zealand," says Monaghan.

Mitre 10 Chief Legal and Property Officer Grant Fraser says, "If we are to make a real and sustainable impact, public and private sector partners must collaborate more to find solutions. The Mitre 10 co-operative is proud to be contributing to New Zealand’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through this partnership with JOLT. 39 of our 84 locally owned stores will have JOLT charging stations installed over time."

"Mitre 10 customers will be able to plug in their EVs for a free top up while they are doing their shopping. Providing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is another way we can continue to enhance our customers’ shopping experience with us. We are excited to be partnering with JOLT to offer our customers fantastic EV charging facilities."

Monaghan says "We are delighted to launch with such an iconic brand like Mitre 10. Starting with Mitre 10 and rolling out the service on such a prominent network of stores in New Zealand, you will quickly see the JOLT network grow even more with new partners coming onboard as we continue to grow throughout New Zealand. It’s a really exciting time to be making a positive impact on New Zealand's carbon emissions goals now and into the future."