Entrepreneurs 'reach for the stars' at inaugural Startup Weekend

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 14:55

So, you want to be a star? A techstar that is.

Marlborough’s entrepreneurs will get their chance to shine at the inaugural Techstars Startup Weekend Marlborough from 17 to 19 June.

Council’s Economic Development Programmes Manager Mark Unwin says the weekend is a chance to learn what it takes to create a startup business and to experience entrepreneurship first-hand.

"This is a 54-hour event and never previously run in Marlborough, so we are very excited to see it take place. The goal is to inspire, support and empower people to become entrepreneurs," Mr Unwin said.

"If you have a great idea or wonder what it would take to be an entrepreneur or just want to learn more about problem solving, design thinking and startups, this is for you," he said.

Over an action-packed three days, participants will meet mentors, investors, co-founders, and sponsors to show them how to get more done faster - and maybe even start that business. All attendees will be assigned to a ‘team’ for the weekend with a maximum of eight participants.

"A startup business needs different types of people and skills to make the company successful. You might be a creative or someone who takes charge, a natural networker or a developer who creates awesome websites, apps, or products from the ground up - a successful startup needs all these skills," Mr Unwin said.

Everyone who participates in the event is expected to be present all weekend.

The event is being run by Business Trust Marlborough with Council and Angel Investors Marlborough sponsoring the event. Tickets cost $49 which includes meals throughout.

"We have the best coaches and mentors in Marlborough assembled as part of the weekend with inspiring workshops to improve your startup idea. It is going to be an epic weekend filled with fun, surprises and new friends," Mr Unwin said.

To register go to: https://event.techstars.com/event/oyDQXxi4z6

For more information go to: Techstars Startup Weekend Marlborough

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/smart-business-marlborough/startup-weekend-marlborough