Plunket and long-term partner Huggies celebrate 30 years together - Plunket

Wednesday, 18 May, 2022 - 17:48

May 2022 is a special month for two iconic brands

Not only is it WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s 115th birthday but it is also celebrating 30 years of enduring relationship with long-term partner Huggies™ (Kimberly-Clark).

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket CE, Amanda Malu, relates the partnership to that of a happy marriage, where the corporate and not-for-profit sectors have stood the test of time of 30 years together.

"I am immensely proud to be part of a charity organisation where together we have created such a meaningful and sustainable partnership with a brand such as Huggies.

"In today’s world more and more consumers are looking to businesses to deliver community outcomes as part of their overall strategy. Partnerships like ours with Huggies demonstrate the added value and support commercial organisations can bring to the not-for-profit sector," says Ms Malu.

"Thanks to Huggies, over two million premium nappies have been gifted to our most vulnerable families since 2017 through our Plunket Nappy Bank in Auckland and Christchurch. For some, this can be the difference between being able to afford basic fruit and vegetables for their children to have a healthy diet."

Kimberly-Clark General Manager, Cam Scott, says the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges over the last two years, with many families and community members experiencing isolation and economic uncertainty.

"We know that the gift of Huggies nappies can make a real difference to whÄnau truly needing the products. In 2021 we also extended our community programme to support parental mental health, with an extra $20,000 donation and an in-store promotion with Countdown brought to life through our Huggies’ Share the Hugs Campaign," he says.

This campaign raised additional funds for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket to offer free parenting courses and access to family centres, additional support groups and specialised mental health services.

The WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket and Huggies partnership was established in 1992 and it has since been supporting Kiwi families with Huggies sample products from antenatal to new baby stages, through to toilet learning, bedwetting and swim pants. Huggies’ dedication to producing the highest quality products for baby has seen the company become WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s only ‘endorsed’ partner.

Over the years Kimberly-Clark staff have even happily rolled up their sleeves to help spruce up WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket rooms where needed, and supported events such as the inaugural golf day and Virtual Fun Run.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket began in the small coastal Dunedin town of KaritÄne in 1907, when two local MÄori midwives and healers, Mere Harper and Ria Tikini took an ailing newborn to their neighbour Dr Truby King for help restoring the baby to health. That was the first Plunket baby and a year later, the KaritÄne Home for Babies opened, starting the organisation that would become WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket. Lady Victoria Plunket, mother-of-eight, gave her name and patronage to the Society. WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket CEO, Amanda Malu, is a direct descendant of Mere Harper.

Huggies is synonymous with nappies and it has evolved into an integral part of every Kiwi baby and new parents’ life. As a leader in their field they also believe that they are much more than just a nappy company. Importantly, Huggies is an active member in the community, and they provide ongoing financial support to numerous organisations and charities, both on a large and small scale.