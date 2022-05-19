Auckland Council approves updates to stormwater and property maintenance and nuisance bylaws

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 10:41

Amendments to two bylaws have been approved by Auckland Council’s Governing Body.

Amendments for the Stormwater Bylaw 2015 will come into effect on 30 May 2022 and amendments for the Property Maintenance and Nuisance Bylaw 2015 will come into effect on 1 July 2022.

Councillor Linda Cooper, Chair of the council’s Regulatory Committee, says the updated bylaws will produce better outcomes for Aucklanders.

"The new provisions are future-focused and consider Auckland’s population growth and effects on the environment," says Councillor Cooper.

For full details visit OurAuckland > https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2022/05/updates-to-stormwater-and-property-maintenance-and-nuisance-bylaws-approved/