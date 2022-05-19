Sit Back in the Black for Pitchblack Playback - New Plymouth District Council

Thursday, 19 May, 2022 - 16:59

NPDC’s Len Lye Centre Cinema is turning up the volume and turning down the lights with the latest contemporary music event Pitchblack Playback - an immersive music-listening experience in the dark.

More known for its regular cinema programming and hosting film festivals, with Pitchblack Playback the cinema offers something unique music lovers to sit in the dark, while listening to the songs and albums of some world famous artists.

At this month’s session on Thursday 26 May, you can enjoy Jeff Buckley’s Grace. Alastair Ross, Len Lye Cinema Curator and local music lover, discovered the event via Instagram and worked to bring the unique event to New Plymouth, which joins Auckland as the only New Zealand locations involved in the event. Established in 2018, it also runs in New York, Los Angeles, London and Copenhagen.

"It’s just you and the music. Your sense of hearing is heightened when your vision is cut off and it only serves to make the music feel more intense. In today's stressful modern world, we all need spaces where we can cut ourselves off from the noise and distraction of daily life," says Ross. Tickets are $20 and include an eye mask, which is yours to keep. Book on the Govett-Brewster website or at the Gallery Shop. Then show starts at 7pm.