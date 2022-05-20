Lincoln University announces Damian Lodge as new Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 12:04

The appointment of Damian Lodge to the newly-created position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Student Life has signalled Lincoln University’s strong focus on providing a vibrant, diverse and inspiring campus experience where all students are supported to achieve academic success.

Under Damian Lodge’s leadership, teams delivering student administration services, learning and teaching, learner success programmes, student engagement, accommodation, library and information services and student health and wellbeing will drive an agenda focused on providing Lincoln University tauira with a strong foundation for lifelong learning and preparation for future career success.

Formerly holding the position of Director of Learning and Teaching at Lincoln University from 2015 - 2018, Damian Lodge will return to the University on 7 June to take up his new role.

In previous roles at universities in Australia and New Zealand, Lodge spearheaded the development and implementation of a wide range of learning and teaching initiatives, while collaborating effectively with other senior leaders to develop successful student retention strategies.

Lincoln University Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards said the calibre of candidates, both international and local, for the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Student Life role was exceptional, and Damian Lodge’s particular blend of experience, expertise and leadership qualities stood out.

"Damian was the ideal fit for this new role that will be pivotal to the future growth and success of Lincoln University.

"With his proven ability to drive innovation and lead transformation in the key areas of learner success and student engagement and experience, Damian will further advance the University’s strategic goal to provide a world-class end-to-end student experience and strengthen our focus on maximising learner success.

"His talent for developing collaborative partnerships with colleagues and associates, his exemplary communication skills and his inspirational leadership style will complement and enhance our senior leadership team.

"Add to that the advantage that Damian has already enjoyed a successful career path at Lincoln University, and is therefore well versed in our vision and culture, it is clear that he will hit the ground running to make an immediate and significant impact."

Damian Lodge is excited about rejoining the Lincoln University whÄnau, and is looking forward to making a positive contribution, especially in the areas of student experience and learner success.

"I am keen to return to Lincoln University and apply my experience in leading high-performing teams to enhance student experience and outcomes.

"I am looking forward to collaborating with academic and professional staff to support Lincoln University students in meeting their academic and personal goals, while also enjoying a campus experience that is second-to-none."

Professor Edwards said Lincoln University was deeply committed to providing a distinctive Aotearoa student experience where barriers to learning for all future and current students are removed, and where every student was inspired to unlock their potential.

"Our Manaaki Tauira model supports and enables all our tauira, especially MÄori, Pasifika and disabled, to achieve a positive sense of self-worth, wellbeing and belonging within society, and to successfully complete their tertiary education.

"In appointing Damian Lodge to the new position of Deputy Vice Chancellor, Student Life, we are confident we have appointed the right person to lead this whole-of-organisation commitment to learner success."