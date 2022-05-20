New Hawera school opening date set - Ministry of Education

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 16:29

Students from both HÄwera Intermediate and HÄwera High School will combine on the existing High School ground using their buildings and temporary classrooms at Bayly Park at the beginning of next year, to form the new year 7 -13 school.

Eight classrooms will be relocated from HÄwera Intermediate School in September and October this year. Further additional teaching spaces will be added by the Ministry of Education.

The new school will be home to 1000 students; the existing high school site will require redevelopment whilst still in use to deliver the full vision of one new school. Landscaping and other remedial work will be carried out on the school site.

"Even though this is an interim solution using the existing teaching spaces and temporary buildings, it’s important that it feels like home for students and teachers," HautÅ« - Te Mahau, Te Tai Whenua Jocelyn Mikaere says. "The school opens its doors on the first day of term 1 next year as a combined school. It’s our job and our goal to ensure the buildings will provide a welcoming environment for everyone."

Next steps include clearing the HÄwera Intermediate site. The Ministry of Education will continue to keep the community informed as this work progresses.

A community meeting will be arranged with residents to discuss what the temporary teaching will look like, where it will be located, and most importantly, reassuring all residents that this is a temporary solution made in the best interests of the education for local students.

The Ministry will work collaboratively with all interested parties on what will happen with the unoccupied land as they work through the legal disposal process.