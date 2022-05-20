Nine-day bountiful book bonanza! - Nelson City Council

Friday, 20 May, 2022 - 16:35

A bounty of books awaits you at the Founders Annual Book Fair, opening on Queen’s Birthday weekend.

The hugely popular fair is expected to draw over 10,000 people to Founders Heritage Park over the course of nine days.

The book fair is a fundraiser for projects at Founders Heritage Park, such as new displays and venue improvements.

Book Fair Coordinator, Karen Clark, says people can expect to uncover a huge range of books, puzzles, vinyl records and more.

"To make your experience more enjoyable, we sort the donations into over 100 categories, which helps to make the Founders Annual Book Fair somewhat unique from many other large book fairs," says Karen.

"It's an awesome event for the community, and a really important fundraiser for Founders.

"The fair supports the maintenance and development of this special park, which is free for locals to visit and explore."

What you’ll find!

Back by popular demand, there will be a section dedicated to books about birds. These sold out quickly last year, so there are plenty more avian books on offer this year.

If your thoughts have turned to travel now the border is open, here is your chance to buy a travel guide for your upcoming holiday or discover new destinations from the huge selection of travel books.

The selection of celebrity chef cookbooks is always popular with a huge range to choose from. If you are looking for a copy of a cookbook with favourite recipes you enjoyed growing up, you just might find that special book.

There is plenty on offer for children and parents, including children’s books, jigsaws, games, and foreign language books.

This year, thanks to generous donations by the Nelson/Tasman community, there will once again be vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and cassette tapes for sale in the building across from the Granary.

Before you arrive…

Recycling and sustainability are a big part of this event so please remember to bring your reusable bags to take home purchases.

Remember, Nelson is still recording significant numbers of COVID-19 cases per day, so wearing an effective mask when inside and staying home when you are unwell are important ways to protect our community.