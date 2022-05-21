Levin Tornado Event - Designation of Area for Building Emergency Management - Update 1 - 21 May 2022

Saturday, 21 May, 2022 - 11:11

Further to our media release earlier, below is a map of the designated area for Building Emergency Management. There have also been some questions about what the designation will enable. Below are a few bullet points for clarity.

Once a designated area is in place, the Building Act provides a number of special powers that may be exercised in respect of all buildings within the designated area.

The powers that can be used within a designated area provide a responsible person with authority to (among other things):

- Enter buildings;

- Complete post-event assessments;

- Direct the evacuation of buildings;

- Put in place measures for protecting buildings and keeping people at a safe distance;

- Place notices and signs on buildings;

- Direct the owners of building or land to provide information;

- Direct works (urgent and non-urgent) to remove or reduce risks;

- Direct works for long term use or occupation of a building.