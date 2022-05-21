Levin Tornado Event - Designation of Area for Building Emergency Management - Update 1 - 21 May 2022

|
Further to our media release earlier, below is a map of the designated area for Building Emergency Management. There have also been some questions about what the designation will enable. Below are a few bullet points for clarity.
Once a designated area is in place, the Building Act provides a number of special powers that may be exercised in respect of all buildings within the designated area.
The powers that can be used within a designated area provide a responsible person with authority to (among other things):
- Enter buildings;
- Complete post-event assessments;
- Direct the evacuation of buildings;
- Put in place measures for protecting buildings and keeping people at a safe distance;
- Place notices and signs on buildings;
- Direct the owners of building or land to provide information;
- Direct works (urgent and non-urgent) to remove or reduce risks;
- Direct works for long term use or occupation of a building.
