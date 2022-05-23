Online te reo asthma classroom launched

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 08:03

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is today launching its successful online Sailor Digital Classroom for primary schools in te reo MÄori.

Heremana te KÅpÅ«tÅtara MÄtauranga HuangÅ was funded by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori (the MÄori Language Commission), and is the newest resource produced by ARFNZ to address asthma inequities for MÄori.

"Heremana te KÅpÅ«tÅtara MÄtauranga HuangÅ is an amazing tool and will allow us to deliver essential, free asthma education to kura, kaiako and tamariki all across Aotearoa," says ARFNZ Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "Asthma education plays a big role in reducing asthma-related hospitalisations. We hope the Classroom will give tamariki and their whÄnau, the knowledge they need to better manage their asthma and live full, healthy lives."

The rates of asthma amongst MÄori remain disproportionately high, with ARFNZ’s research showing that 1 in 6 MÄori have asthma, compared to 1 in 8 for the general population. These statistics are also high for MÄori children, with more than 16% receiving medication for asthma last year, compared to 12% for all New Zealand children.

The Digital Classroom is an animated online version of the ARFNZ’s live, interactive musical show, Heremana te KÅpÅ«tÅtara, which travels the country teaching primary students about asthma, asthma triggers, how to treat asthma and what to do in an asthma emergency, in te reo MÄori.

"Last year this show was performed for 1,781 tamariki and kaiako, despite disruptions caused by Covid-19. Transforming the messages of the show into an interactive, digital classroom experience will make it even more accessible," says Research and Education Manager Joanna Turner.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori Chief Executive Ngahiwi Apanui says the Commission is proud to support the work of ARFNZ in providing te reo asthma resources. "The release of the digital te reo classroom is a real milestone and will ensure so many more young people receive this important korero." The Commission also funded a number of live performances of Heremana te KÅpÅ«tÅtara to kura in Wellington last year.

Schools can register their interest on the website https://digital.sailorasthmashow.co.nz The Foundation grants access to teachers to 'unlock' the Digital Classroom for their class to begin the learning. Schools get access to the Digital Classroom for six months, and it can be viewed multiple times. Once successfully completed, the class receives an ‘Asthma Aware’ certificate of achievement to proudly display on their classroom wall.

The Heremana te KÅpÅ«tÅtara MÄtauranga HuangÅ goes live today at 9am. To find out more and to register visit: https://digital.sailorasthmashow.co.nz/

ARFNZ also provides the Sailor the Pufferfish show and an online Sailor Digital Classroom in English.