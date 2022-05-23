Twenty-eight publishers join NPA's collective bargaining with Google and Facebook

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 08:15

Twenty-eight publishers have to date chosen to join the News Publishers' Association’s (NPA) collective bargaining initiative to seek fair payment from Google and Facebook for the use of Kiwi journalism on their platforms.

The diverse group of publishers employ New Zealand journalists across more than 100 titles, providing valuable national and local news to the community.

The NPA also today announced the appointment of Chris Janz and David Eisman as its representatives in the collective bargaining process.

Both have extensive experience in the Australian market, where a bargaining code led to more than NZD200 million in annual payments1 from digital platforms to the news media.

NPA general manager Brook Cameron said fair payments were vital to the sustainability of independent New Zealand journalism.

"Google and Facebook have built businesses of unimaginable scale and power, using journalism paid for by others while dominating the digital advertising market.

"We are seeking an outcome that allows independent New Zealand news publishers to keep investing in great journalism because a thriving Kiwi media sector is critical to a healthy democracy."

"It is fantastic to welcome people of Chris and David's calibre, who understand the importance of fair payments in supporting a free and independent press."

Chris was previously Nine's Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, with responsibility for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review. David was Nine's Director of Subscriptions and Growth, leading strategy and new initiatives for those mastheads, including their partnerships with digital platforms.

The Commerce Commission last month provisionally authorised the NPA's collective bargaining application, with that provisional authorisation allowing NPA to start collective negotiations while the Commission completes its consideration of the NPA’s main application. The application is being made on an "opt-in" basis, with it open for NPA members and other independent New Zealand owned news publishers, to choose to participate in the collective bargaining initiative. Any independent New Zealand-owned media organisation can register their interest in joining by emailing hello@npa.co.nz.