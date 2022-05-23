Maori Moving Image - Christchurch Art Gallery

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 12:33

The newest exhibition at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu has some of Aotearoa's leading Maori artists embracing moving image - from slick animation to 16mm film, with an unexpected dose of karaoke.

Maori Moving Image ki Te Puna o Waiwhetu, open from 4 June - 16 October 2022, champions recent moving image art made by generations of Maori artists that puts Maori history, lived experience and radical hope at its centre.

Co-curated by Bridget Reweti and Melanie Oliver, this exhibition is a rich gathering of works that explore time, politics, language and place, with several new commissions among them.

"Maori Moving Image ki Te Puna o Waiwhetu brings together 16mm film, digital animation and 4K video, so there’s a huge variety of look and feel, and a range of creative perspectives on different issues important to Maori," Ms Oliver says.

"A lot of what’s covered is not what you’d expect - we have subject matter ranging from World WarII to the tÄ«wakawaka bird to shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

"The exhibition is a unique alignment of forms and concepts of toi ataata - visual art - with those of ngÄ mahi a rehia - performance art."

In a Gallery first, visitors will be able to enjoy five of the works through the medium of karaoke - with a special niche set aside in the exhibition space where people can sing along to beloved tracks by Maori recording artists, set to visuals created by Maori visual artists. Taking place under a glittering disco "Pauaball" by Terri Te Tau, this project has been developed in partnership with The Dowse Art Museum.

"Karaoke allows you as the singer to bring your own connection to a song, adding some personalflair, inflection and sweet dance moves to the performance," Ms Oliver says.

Maori Moving Image ki Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ« showcases the work of emerging talents and celebrated favourites: Shannon Te Ao, Luther Ashford, Jamie Berry, Robert George, Sarah Hudson, Ana Iti, Jeremy Leatinu’u, Nova Paul, Nathan PÅhio, Louise PÅtiki Bryant, Rachael Rakena, Lisa Reihana, Kahurangiariki Smith, Suzanne Tamaki, Terri Te Tau and Kauri Wharewera.

Descriptions of each work are available on request.

Alongside the exhibition, the Gallery is also launching a beautifully designed new book Maori Moving Image that includes essays and interviews with several major artists. It looks at concepts of whakapapa, whenua and whanaungatanga. Available from the Design Store located atChristchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ« and book retailers nationwide.