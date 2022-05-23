|
MÄori Television have announced today that we will officially change our trading name to our reo MÄori name, Whakaata MÄori.
Whakaata means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’; an appropriate exhibit of the role Whakaata MÄori play in revitalising te reo MÄori, our culture, and telling our stories.
Since the inception of Whakaata MÄori 18 years ago, we have been connecting and inspiring audiences in Aotearoa and around the world, with stories for, about and in te reo MÄori. These are narratives that need to be told, deserve to be heard and shared.
Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of Whakaata MÄori said we are committed to empowering and celebrating MÄori - whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, hapori and culture.
"Whakaata MÄori has always been a place where our people can see themselves and be proud of who they are. We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our MÄori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving MÄori culture for all of Aotearoa."
Whakaata MÄori was founded through a long campaign by MÄori to protect te reo and tikanga MÄori. 50 years ago the reo MÄori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.
And as the dawn of Matariki - the MÄori new year - approaches, we acknowledge that this is the time to prepare for the year ahead, is a time to learn and a time to celebrate the future, our future. Matariki Hunga Nui, Matariki Ahunga Nui, Matariki Manako Nui.
In 2021, we launched our Te Ao MÄori News and MÄORI+ app which has extended our audience reach and built insights into what our audience needs. We also took a fresh approach in how we made our content accessible to audiences, including making content available to our MÄORI+ app audiences first.
This has proven to be an effective approach as our latest audience figures show that our digital audience is up by 16% YoY, and this figure supports our independent research that we have an engaged audience, and help our culture to be valued, thrive, and we are trusted to share MÄori stories and promote te reo MÄori.
"For Whakaata MÄori, we are a reflection of the richness and diversity of our kaimahi, and a vision of who we want to be now, for our Mokopuna and what we will become. Now is time for us to stand up and be proud of who we are and where we are heading," continues Taurima.
"We are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of this great country and a thriving part of its future. We are Whakaata MÄori."
433 East TÄmaki Rd, Auckland | PO Box 64341, East TÄmaki, Auckland 2013 | +64 9 539 700 | maoritelevision.com
The Whakaata MÄori name change will officially be unveiled at a special dawn celebration on 9th June with shareholding Ministers, Te MÄtÄwai, iwi, other indigenous broadcasters, communities, kaimahi, and other distinguished guests.
