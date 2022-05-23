Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 14:39

MÄori Television have announced today that we will officially change our trading name to our reo MÄori name, Whakaata MÄori.

Whakaata means ‘to mirror’, ‘to reflect’ or ‘to display’; an appropriate exhibit of the role Whakaata MÄori play in revitalising te reo MÄori, our culture, and telling our stories.

Since the inception of Whakaata MÄori 18 years ago, we have been connecting and inspiring audiences in Aotearoa and around the world, with stories for, about and in te reo MÄori. These are narratives that need to be told, deserve to be heard and shared.

Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of Whakaata MÄori said we are committed to empowering and celebrating MÄori - whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi, hapori and culture.

"Whakaata MÄori has always been a place where our people can see themselves and be proud of who they are. We are bold, creative and brave; we now embrace the mana of our MÄori name and will use it as fuel to ensure a thriving MÄori culture for all of Aotearoa."

Whakaata MÄori was founded through a long campaign by MÄori to protect te reo and tikanga MÄori. 50 years ago the reo MÄori language petition was signed into law and the name change honours this great legacy and history by continuing to respond to the needs and wants of our audiences.

And as the dawn of Matariki - the MÄori new year - approaches, we acknowledge that this is the time to prepare for the year ahead, is a time to learn and a time to celebrate the future, our future. Matariki Hunga Nui, Matariki Ahunga Nui, Matariki Manako Nui.

In 2021, we launched our Te Ao MÄori News and MÄORI+ app which has extended our audience reach and built insights into what our audience needs. We also took a fresh approach in how we made our content accessible to audiences, including making content available to our MÄORI+ app audiences first.

This has proven to be an effective approach as our latest audience figures show that our digital audience is up by 16% YoY, and this figure supports our independent research that we have an engaged audience, and help our culture to be valued, thrive, and we are trusted to share MÄori stories and promote te reo MÄori.

"For Whakaata MÄori, we are a reflection of the richness and diversity of our kaimahi, and a vision of who we want to be now, for our Mokopuna and what we will become. Now is time for us to stand up and be proud of who we are and where we are heading," continues Taurima.

"We are more than a multi-media organisation, we are a movement, a people, a culture, a cornerstone of this great country and a thriving part of its future. We are Whakaata MÄori."

The Whakaata MÄori name change will officially be unveiled at a special dawn celebration on 9th June with shareholding Ministers, Te MÄtÄwai, iwi, other indigenous broadcasters, communities, kaimahi, and other distinguished guests.