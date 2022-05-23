One step closer to roading network in Rotokauri - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 23 May, 2022 - 15:10

Hamilton City Council has given the green-light to protect the future transport network in Rotokauri and to explore innovative ways to unlock development in the city’s northern growth cell.

One step closer to roading network in Rotokauri

Last week (19 May), Councillors approved plans for the protection of key transport corridors in Rotokauri and endorsed taking a partnership approach with local developers to design parts of the transport corridor and the large greenway drainage corridor, or swale, as they progress development of their land.

Chair of Council’s Strategic Growth Committee Councillor Dave Macpherson said Council wants to work with developers to ensure more houses can be built in Rotokauri, and joining forces to get the greenway project going is the best way to do that.

"We’ve got an opportunity to collaborate with key developers and sort out the best way forward to provide long term value and benefit for the city, and to minimise development costs that often fall on existing ratepayers." says Councillor Macpherson.

"It’s about getting the right infrastructure, in the right places, at the right time and price for houses to be built."

General Manager of Development Chris Allen said innovative approaches to enabling development in Rotokauri would be win-win for Council and motivated developers.

"Taking a collaborative approach to the design of key strategic infrastructure such as the Rotokauri Greenway and the transport corridors could better align with landowner and developer aspirations - saving time and money for all parties down the track".

At the meeting, Councillors approved the lodgement of the Notice of Requirement for the Rotokauri Arterial Network along with the detailed business case that will be submitted to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for their endorsement.

Rotokauri-Northwest is a key area for growth in Hamilton and significant planning work over the last decade has laid the foundations for development to happen in this area. We’ve been planning for strategic infrastructure in the area such as stormwater management and new transport networks so we’re ready to get-going when funding and investment is available. Rotokauri-Northwest has a total capacity of up to 7000 to 8000 homes for about 20,000 people. The city’s northern growth area is In a prime position for urban development - it’s near by the Rotokauri Transport Hub, Wintec, The Base, Hamilton Zoo, Waiwhakareke Heritage Park and the Te Rapa employment zone.