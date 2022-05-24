Helicopter and crane lifts and Dunedin Public Art Gallery

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 15:46

Expect to hear and see some activity around the Dunedin Public Art Gallery (DPAG) as part of a project to replace its roof based heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) which is at the end of its usable life.

Group Manager Property Services Anna Nilsen says replacing the art gallery’s HVAC equipment is an important part of looking after its artworks.

"The art gallery is home to an internationally significant collection and temperature and humidity control is essential for its care and preservation."

Both a crane and helicopter will be used to lift the various pieces of HVAC equipment over several weeks. This is the most cost effective and efficient way to lift the new equipment safely onto the roof of the gallery.

The first helicopter lifting operation is scheduled for Saturday, 28 May morning (however this may be shifted to Sunday, 29 May or the following weekend if weather conditions are not suitable). Each helicopter lift will be scheduled to take place on a Saturday or Sunday morning and will take approximately two hours.

A specialist crane was considered for all the lifts but space, weight and infrastructure constraints meant that using a mix of crane and helicopter for lifting components became the preferred option.

Some of the HVAC equipment is too heavy to be lifted by a helicopter so this will instead be hoisted into place using a locally based crane. The three helicopter lifts are expected to cost a total of around $45,000 while the single crane lift will cost about $25,000.

Part of the Octagon outside the Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Princes Street outside Night N Day will be closed off to traffic on the night of Tuesday, 21 June to make way for the crane. Traffic management will be in place but Princes Street and the rest of the Octagon will remain open. Pedestrians will not have access to footpaths outside the gallery. Customers will still be able to enter Night N Day. It and other local businesses have been advised of the work in advance.

The helicopter lifts behind DPAG will not affect traffic or pedestrians. "Residents and the public may be interested to see the helicopter in action, but we’d ask that they maintain a safe distance."

This is part of the wider $1.9 million DPAG reroofing project.