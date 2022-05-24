Kerbside recycling services coming soon to Tararua's main towns

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 16:45

Over the coming months, properties in Dannevirke, Eketāhuna, Woodville and Pahiatua will be supplied with a 240 litre wheelie bin and a 45 litre container. The improved kerbside recycling collection service is planned to begin in July this year. Council will continue to provide information on this new service.

What will be recycled ? How to use the new bins?

With the wheelie bins you don't need to put your recycled items into plastic bags, simply place loose clean recyclables into the bin (no bin liners or black bags either).