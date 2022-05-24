Allied health workers receive DHB offer - PSA

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 - 16:51

This afternoon, DHBs have made a new offer to allied health workers. The PSA bargaining team will take this to union members for a vote, and will be recommending that they vote in favour.

As a result, all strike action will be postponed.

The PSA bargaining team is preparing the offer to send to members for consideration early afternoon tomorrow.

PSA spokespeople are happy to comment after members have had an opportunity to see the details.