Foxton man sentenced to 4 years for creating and distributing child sexual exploitation material

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 10:31

A Foxton man was sentenced to 4 years in the Levin District Court yesterday, after pleading guilty to 15 representative charges relating to the creation, possession, and distribution of objectionable videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children following an investigation by the Digital Child Exploitation Team at Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

Martin Albert Pickering, 49, from Foxton was charged after investigators discovered he possessed over 11,000 child sexual abuse and exploitation images and videos. Pickering used various social media platforms to distribute this horrific material, where the victims ranged between 0 to 14 years old. Pickering also viewed livestream broadcasts of victims being abused and made video recordings of these livestreams.

Tim Houston, Manager of the DIA Digital Child Exploitation Team, welcomed the sentence,

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable material of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced".

"It is not safe to assume that this type of offending is restricted to the online environment. We must approach each and every investigation with this at the forefront of our minds".

"Child sexual exploitation and abuse material depicts a crime scene, and the worst moment in a child’s life. DIA, NZ Police and the NZ Customs Service work tirelessly together to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering".

Pickering’s sentence includes the destruction of property used in the offending and he is required to register as a child sex offender.

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime, Child Abuse: Directory for information and support

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour, you should contact,

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

Or local treatment providers, or specialist therapists.

The Department of Internal Affairs uses the term child sexual abuse imagery. The term child pornography downplays the harm of child sexual abuse.