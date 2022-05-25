In-ter-is-land Collective celebrate queer moana creativity at Tautai Gallery

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 16:10

In-ter-is-land Collective, a misfit collection of queer, moana artists and activists based in London, UK and in Aoteraoa New Zealand, present their first exhibition in Aotearoa at Tautai Gallery from Saturday 25 June.

The Water Tastes Different Here is an exhibition from international creatives In-ter-is-land Collective, presenting new work by Jessica Palalagi, Aj Fata, Jaq Brown, Lady Shaka, Lyall Hakaraia, Ariana Davis and Momoe i manu ae ala atea'e Tasker.

A love letter to the group of self-proclaimed misfits, The Water Tastes Different Here is the first line taken from a poem written by Aj Fata that reflects the experience of moving from one world to another and paints a picture of London that has been so formative for each member in the Collective. The exhibition reflects on the group’s collective history, connecting back to Aotearoa through making and sharing new work, including print, photography, video and music.

Formed in London in 2018, In-ter-is-land Collective is a tagata Moana (Pacific, Oceanic people), queer-led arts/creative/activist group based in London and Aotearoa and the expanse of Moana in between. The group connects and collaborates with tagata Moana communities, prioritising their own world views, philosophies and knowledge with the belief that their art and cultural practices can dismantle systems of oppression and reimagine Moana futures.

Jessica Palalagi, co-founder of In-ter-is-land Collective says, "The Water Tastes Different Here is our first show as this version of the Collective, and in Aotearoa. Our connection, practice and experience has been shaped in the diaspora, so we sometimes find ourselves on the fringes of the towns and cities we grew up in as our time has been spent elsewhere. Aotearoa is a connection we all share in some way shape or form, so this seems especially synergetic that after nearly three years apart we are reunited here."

Tautai Director Courtney Sina Meredith says, "Tautai is excited and honoured to be the host of In-ter-is-land Collective’s first exhibition in Aotearoa. The kaupapa of this group - to prioritise indigenous knowledge, creativity and connection while operating across the Pacific diaspora - is aspirational to all creatives."

The Water Tastes Different Here will be presented at Tautai Gallery from Saturday 25 June until Saturday 30 July 2022.

Exhibition details:

The Water Tastes Different HereIn-ter-is-land Collective: Jessica Palalagi, AJ Fata, Jaq Brown, Lady Shaka, Lyall Hakaraia, Ariana Davis and Momoe i manu ae ala atea'e TaskerSaturday 25 June - Saturday 20 July 2022

OPENING EVENT: Thursday 23 June, 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Tautai Gallery, Level 1, 300 Karangahape Road, Auckland CentralOpen 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday | 11am - 4pm, Saturdays