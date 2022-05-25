First take: RBNZ hikes 50bps and comes out swinging; ASB lifts OCR forecast

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 16:10

We thought the RBNZ would came out swinging, but today’s Statement was still more hawkish than expected.

The OCR was lifted 50bps as we and the consensus expected. But the RBNZ’s new OCR forecast profile implies both a higher OCR peak than we’d expected, and a more rapid pace of tightening to get there.

As if there was any doubt about the RBNZ’s intent, the third sentence clears things up: "The Committee is resolute in its commitment to ensure consumer price inflation returns to within the 1 to 3 percent target range." Supply disruptions were noted, but the Bank needs to restrain demand to ensure inflation expectations don’t drift away and its objectives are met.

The Statement was light on forward guidance but the forecast OCR track said it all. The RBNZ has doubled down on the ‘stitch-in-time’ framework, flagging a further front-loading of tightening, which in turn allows ‘policy flexibility’ in case things later turn ugly. Consequently we have revised our projections to incorporate two further 50bps hikes in July and August (taking the OCR to 3.0%) before reverting to two further 25bps hikes, taking the OCR to a peak of 3.5%.

This pace and degree of tightening will have consequences for house prices, spending and GDP growth such that we don’t think the OCR will need to be lifted all the way to the 3.95% peak the RBNZ’s updated projections imply. We expect demand to buckle in response to higher rates a little sooner than the RBNZ and thus have an easing cycle loosely pegged from February 2024 (c.f. RBNZ late 2024).