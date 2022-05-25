RBNZ announces another increase to the OCR reaching 2.0 percent - Jen Baird

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 16:22

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "Today’s 50 basis points increase to the OCR and the likelihood of further increases in the months to come has been well signalled and comes as no surprise. It takes this headline rate to its highest since September 2016.

"The increase in interest rates over the past few months continues to impact the property market. Higher mortgage rates alongside tightened lending criteria and LVR’s have considerably changed the dynamics within the property market seeing demand soften nationwide.

"The Government’s budget announcement last week delivered increases to the cap on the price of property eligible for a First Home Grant and the removal of caps for First Home Loans - providing some welcome relief and greater choice to first home buyers. While we may see first home buyers reconsider their options in the market, they will now be factoring in further interest rate rises," concludes Baird.