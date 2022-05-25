NZSO presents A Little Night Music in Kapiti and Wairarapa

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 16:30

Mozart’s A Little Night Music - one of music’s most beloved works - will be performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in Paraparaumu and Carterton in June.

Composed by Mozart at age 31, Eine kleine Nachtmusik has long been considered a landmark by the great composer and today is one of his most instantly recognisable works. The concert Nachtmusik also features Mozart’s majestic Serenata notturna - written when he was just 20 and Wagner’s beautiful symphonic poem Siegfried Idyll, composed as a birthday gift for his new wife.

Nachtmusik is performed by a chamber music ensemble of NZSO musicians, directed by NZSO Concertmaster and violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen. The NZSO’s previous ensemble concerts led by Leppänen in Paraparaumu and Carterton include the critically acclaimed performances of JS Bach’s Goldberg Variations in 2020, hailed by The Dominion Post as so unique "Had Bach been observing from on high, I’m sure he would have been delighted."

Tickets to the Paraparaumu concert on 10 June are available via eventfinda.co.nz and Carterton on 11 June via cartertonec.co.nz.

Nachtmusik is also performed in New Plymouth, Whanganui and Palmerston North in June as part of the NZSO’s 2022 Setting Up Camp tour.