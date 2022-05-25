Changes to Water Restriction levels - Tararua District Council

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 18:12

Water restrictions reducing, but conservation still a focus for the Tararua District.

Dannevirke: Reducing to Alternative Day Restrictions

Progress has been made getting water into the impounded supply, Dannevirke’s raw water storage dam. This is now around 10 metres full.

We continue to investigate issues with the impounded supply and wider water supply network, to develop plans to address the short and long term challenges, however are comfortable in relaxing the water restriction level to Alternate Day Restrictions. Norsewood: Reducing to Alternate Day Restrictions

Norsewood’s water consumption is still consistently high, placing pressure on the bore where water is sourced. We ask residents to continue conserving water, and to report any water leaks to Council’s customer services team.

Pahiatua: Reducing to Alternate Day Restrictions

The Mangatainoka River level has increased recently, enabling the abstraction of water. With current usage levels we are comfortable in reducing the restriction level to Alternate Day Restrictions.

Woodville: Reducing to Get Ready (No Restrictions)

Water consumption has remained relatively stable, and we are happy with the volume of water currently stored in the impounded supply. We are comfortable in reducing Woodville’s water restriction to Get Ready (No Restrictions).

We ask that all users of town water supplies use water smartly, reducing pressure on the systems. We are becoming increasingly aware of unmetered connections to some of the extraordinary water lines (outside the urban town boundaries) and ask those landowners to contact Council’s customer services team so that these can be recorded. Water is a precious resource, and we encourage you to be smart with water all year round.

Water restriction definitions can be viewed at https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/services/water-and-wastewater/current-water-restrictions All water users are encouraged to use water wisely. You can find handy ways to conserve water here: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/services/water-and-wastewater/water-conservation-tips