18-year-old Self-Portrait wins 2022 Adam Portraiture Award

Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 - 21:24

Jessica Gurnsey from Auckland has been announced the winner of the 2022 Adam Portraiture Award and a $20,000 cash prize. Jessica’s work Lady Day, acrylic on canvas, was chosen as the winner from an impressive 351 entries nationwide and 45 finalists at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata on Wednesday 25 May.

Dr Linda Tyler Associate Professor, Art History and Museums and Cultural Heritage, at the University of Auckland, worked alongside New Zealand artist Karl Maughan to select the shortlist over the period of several weeks. Reflecting on the winning artwork the judges said:

"We were impressed how detailed and revealing this image is of the sitter who reaches out to the viewer as she strikes a pose for the camera in her friend’s bedroom. She has introduced a detailed view of her friend’s bedroom where you can make out photographs and album covers for Lou Reed, Oasis, Talking Heads as well as colourful bedding and cherry red Doc Martens. This is an assured painting which is both compelling and rewards close study."

Gurnsey, who is the youngest person to ever win the Adam Portraiture Award, says she is overwhelmed with the award. "I really honoured and humbled to be the recipient of this prestigious award. When was I named a finalist I was blown away but to win is just incredible, especially as I am aware of the talent, experience and skill of the artists shortlisted. It’s still sinking in."

The 18-year-old was born in Wellington and after moving to Auckland, found her love for painting during her years at Mount Albert Grammar School. She won first prize in the National Youth Art Awards last year and is currently studying Fine Arts and Commerce at the University of Auckland.

Her works are painted in acrylics and generally focus on people, including complexity and rich backgrounds that she says influence how subjects reveal themselves to the world on any given day.

Jessica says her winning work was inspired by her time spent during the 2021 Auckland lockdown.

"My self-portrait captures a special moment before the pandemic. A night of photoshoots with my closest friends, photos taken by Wilhelmina Heeringa from whose groovy family and maximalism home I get a lot of inspiration. This portrait depicts the chaos, charisma, music played, and funky clothes worn while creating lifelong memories, and was painted while cooped up in Auckland’s 2021 lockdown. The pressure to "make the most of life" while you’re young, created frustration for teenagers as we departed our adolescence locked up in our homes. I believe the chaos in this portrait reflects the uncertainty and turbulence of the Covid-19 pandemic for youth."

The runner-up and winner of the $2,500 second prize was awarded to Gwyn Hughes from Christchurch for his work Ink - the Creative Soul, an oil on board of which the judges said:

"This work concentrates on the elements of the subject’s clothing and stance which communicate her pride in her culture and her own mana. The result is an iconic image of a MÄori wÄhine: the moko kauae, kaitaka and glowing paua shell eye of the black whakairo behind give power and presence to a memorable portrait." Five Highly Commended works were awarded to Jasmine Middlebrook for Hold Your Horses (Taranaki), Elise De Silva for Mum! Can we go to the Panmure pools? (Auckland), Jessie Rawcliffe for Richard (Canterbury), Sacha Lees for See Me (Wellington) and Raewyn Helms-Davis for Kahu and the Carver (Waikato).

The Adam Portraiture Award exhibition will run at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront from 26 May to 14 August 2022, after this, the exhibition will be touring nationally. Most of the artworks will be for sale giving admirers and collectors the opportunity to purchase some wonderful pieces which are unlikely to be seen again, while the New Zealand Portrait Gallery will acquire the winning work. The public can also vote for their choice to win the People’s Choice Award - a cash prize of $2,500, announced at the close of the exhibition.

A slideshow of all 45 finalists will screen on Parliament TV (Sky Channel 86, Freeview Channel 31) from 20 May through to June, thanks to the Urban Art Foundation. Further information on the award and exhibition can be found at https://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/exhibitions/2022/5/26/adam-portraiture-award-2022