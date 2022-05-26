Christchurch City Council cancelling extraordinary meeting

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 10:04

Christchurch City Council is cancelling the extraordinary meeting it had scheduled for Wednesday 1 June.

At that meeting, the Council was going to consider the escalating cost of the city’s multi-use arena, Te Kaha, and whether it should consult the public about increasing the $533 million budget for the project.

But the Te Kaha delivery company has advised the Council it will not be in a position by Wednesday to provide a firm price for the arena.

"Our lead contractor BESIX Watpac is due to deliver its final submission for the Design and Build contract tomorrow, but discussions to date indicate there are outstanding issues that need addressing,’’ says Te Kaha Project Delivery Limited Chair Barry Bragg.

"We have advised the Council that until we have obtained more cost certainty from BESIX Watpac, we will not be in a position to provide the Council with the financial information it needs in order to consider its next steps,’’ Mr Bragg says.

Council Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale says she is unwilling to bring a report to the Council until we have all the facts in front of us, which is why the meeting has been cancelled.

"We cannot recommend to the Council that we go out and consult the public about investing additional money into the arena until we have a clear proposal in front of us and a complete understanding of the costs, timing and risks for this project,’’ Mrs Baxendale says.