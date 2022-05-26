Air quality emissions survey underway - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 12:15

Every five years Council undertakes an air quality emissions inventory to help identify and quantify major sources of air pollution and related trends in our region.

Council’s Environmental Scientist Sarah Brand says this year we want to find out more about the changes in home heating and the contribution this makes to air quality in Blenheim.

"To gather this information Council has contracted Symphony Research to carry out a phone survey of around 300 households in and around Blenheim over the next few weeks," Ms Brand said.

"I’d like to thank residents who take the time to answer the survey questions - this will help us with an important piece of research," she said.

"Previous inventories have shown domestic fires and wood smoke are the greatest sources of air pollution in Blenheim. However, the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan has specific provisions to enhance air quality in Blenheim," Ms Brand said. "These include controls on open fires and solid fuel burning appliances such as woodburners and multi-fuel burners, and restrictions on outdoor burning, including the use of outdoor braziers during the winter months."

"The main air pollutant of concern in our urban areas is particulate matter (PM) which is made up of a variety of particles, but PM10 (less than 10 microns in diameter) and PM2.5 (less than 2.5 microns in diameter) are of most concern as they can go deep into our lungs when we breathe, resulting in a variety of health issues," Ms Brand said

Here in Blenheim, Council measures both at its monitoring site in Redwoodtown. Monitoring has shown that in the winter months air quality can be reduced within the Blenheim airshed. Designated airsheds, or geographical air quality management areas where the level of particulate matter is measured and controls on emissions are imposed to improve air quality, are used throughout New Zealand.

For more information go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/environment/compliance-service/compliance-service-fact-sheets

You can view a map of Blenheim’s airshed at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/pollution/burning-waste/are-you-in-the-blenheim-airshed