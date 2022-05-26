Another international award for NZ electric vehicle transition technology

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 12:16

The 2022 Asia-Pacific Spatial Excellence Awards were presented last night at a gala dinner as part of the Locate 22 conference, held this year in Canberra, Australia.

With the awards ceremony now concluded, Critchlow Geospatial are delighted to announce they were judged the winner of the SIBA|GITA Award for Technical Excellence for their SwitchMyFleet online evaluation tool.

The Asia-Pacific Spatial Excellence Awards are conducted regionally across Asia-Pacific and are a long-standing premier awards programme with a diverse range of private, public and academic sector organisations all vying for these prestigious honours annually.

SwitchMyFleet is a free online evaluation tool for businesses considering switching their commercial vehicle fleet to electric power. Combining the physics of moving vehicles, New Zealand geospatial data and route optimisation algorithms, SwitchMyFleet is an easy-to-use tool that balances time, distance and energy use.

It was specifically developed to overcome the immense informational complexity challenges that commercial fleet operators face when planning the transition to electric with a simple, elegant and easy-to-use interface.

With the release of the Government’s Emission Reduction plan just last week highlighting the critical importance of reducing transport emissions, it’s a timely win and reminder of how innovation will be a key driver of success in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

SwitchMyFleet was developed by Critchlow Geospatial with New Zealand government co-funding through the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund (LEVCF) administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA). Richard Briggs, Manager, Transport Portfolio at EECA had this to say on learning about Critchlow Geospatial’s award success:

"It’s a real pleasure to comment on another momentous win for Critchlow Geospatial. The transport sector provides the single largest opportunity to improve New Zealand’s energy productivity and reduce energy-related emissions. It’s tools such as SwitchMyFleet that will enable this sector to more quickly and confidently transition from ICE to electric vehicles, so that they can realise cost savings, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and help accelerate the decarbonisation of New Zealand."

This latest win is yet another international success for SwitchMyFleet and the Critchlow Geospatial team after being named global winner of the Location-Based Services category at the internationally acclaimed Geospatial World Innovation Awards 2021 held in Amsterdam, Netherlands in October 2021 and winner of the Technical Excellence category at the New Zealand Spatial Excellence Awards held in Wellington in February 2022.

"Personally, I’m thrilled that the efforts of our team have been recognised once again with this international award. When we designed SwitchMyFleet, we did so with a clear view to helping NZ fleet operators "right size" their EV fleets to make the path to transition from internal combustion engines easier, but we also knew that there was huge potential in bringing a successful solution to international markets as well.

"It also perfectly highlights and showcases the kind of innovative thinking and solutions that Critchlow Geospatial can provide when it comes to preparing for our low carbon future," says Critchlow Group’s Managing Director, Steve Critchlow.