Global Sustainability Advisor appointed to NZ Apples and Pears

Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 15:22

Hannah Riley has joined national apple industry organisation, NZ Apples and Pears, in the newly created role of Global Sustainability Advisor.

The key purpose of the role is to understand sustainability in the context of apple and pear production to ensure the industry is able to meet global expectations. The key areas of work will be to understand trends in the global supply chain, identify areas of sustainability needed for exporters to manage customer expectations and manage a workplan to meet industry needs.

Hannah has a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce as well as a Masters of Climate Change Science and Policy. She has led climate change and sustainability projects as a consultant with BERL (Business Economic Research Ltd), and is a board member of Grow Space, a charity working to create inclusive and regenerative urban food systems in TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland.

"I am passionate about climate action and food sustainability, and excited to have the opportunity to support the apple and pear industry navigate sustainability," says Hannah.

Terry Meikle, CEO of NZAPI says Hannah’s appointment reflects the importance of the role sustainability plays, and will increasingly play in global commerce.

"Consumers globally are increasingly seeking evidence of how their food is produced and wanting greater proof of sustainability claims. Meanwhile, legislation, regulation and private standards are all trying to keep pace with what sustainability means in practice.

"The appointment of Hannah means NZAPI will have its finger on the pulse of these global sustainability trends, while supporting NZ R+D projects that help prove the sustainability of New Zealand’s apple and pear crop. Together this will help provide the membership with clear signals and advice of the future direction of travel in this fast moving space."