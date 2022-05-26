Thursday, 26 May, 2022 - 17:03

A new joint Auckland Council and Auckland Transport Signs Bylaw has been approved today by Auckland Council’s Governing Body and the Board of Auckland Transport.

"We worked closely with Auckland Transport to develop a new bylaw that retains the intent of most current rules in a way that is easier to understand and comply with," said Councillor Linda Cooper.

For full details visit OurAuckland - https://ourauckland.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/news/2022/05/new-joint-auckland-council-and-auckland-transport-signs-bylaw-2022-approved-today/