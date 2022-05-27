NZ’s 'go-to news destination celebrates Voyager Media Awards nominations'

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 11:45

Building further on its reputation as New Zealand's go-to news destination with 2.7 million Kiwis keeping up with the news via its multiple platforms-, NZME is today celebrating 70 nominations for this year's prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

Many of the company's journalists have been named as finalists across multiple categories, as well as NZME's various platforms including NZ Herald, BusinessDesk, Weekend Herald, magazines Viva and Canvas, community newspapers and digital platforms now vying for top spots come the esteemed awards night in August.

"The scale and depth of the nominations are testament to the extraordinary work of our newsroom teams over the past year, providing high quality, trusted journalism and having a clear focus on keeping Kiwis in the know," says NZME managing editor Shayne Currie.

The NZ Herald is once again a finalist for News Website of the Year and News App of the Year, which it has won for the past two years - a signal of NZME's ongoing focus on growing its digital platforms. NZME's BusinessDesk is also a finalist for Website of the Year.

The NZ Herald and Weekend Herald are also finalists for best metropolitan and best weekend paper respectively while NZME's Rotorua Daily Post will be looking to retain the title of best regional newspaper and Kapiti News is up for Community Newspaper of the Year.

The Herald's 90% Project - a campaign to drive the double vaccination of New Zealand's eligible population to 90% by Christmas 2021 - is up for Editorial Campaign of the Year, along with The Brains Trust, a special series focused on dementia.

"From exclusive and in depth news reporting to investigative journalism and feature writing; and from production, design, photography, video, cartooning to innovative digital storytelling, our NZME journalists are represented in every possible newsroom discipline," says Currie.

"In a day and age of misinformation, it is heartening to see high-quality, trusted journalism shining through."

Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on August 20.