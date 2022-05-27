Roundabout puts SH22 on the road to a safer future - Waka Kotahi

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 12:05

Safety improvements have come full circle on SH22, with a notorious intersection known for risky manoeuvres and crashes replaced with a $16.4 million roundabout.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project, saw the old "Give Way" intersection at SH22/Glenbrook Road replaced with a roundabout, making the route immediately safer by reducing speeds, and eliminating dangerous right turns for motorists, freight and farm vehicles.

The Minister of Transport joined representatives from Waka Kotahi and local iwi at a special event yesterday to celebrate the project and thank those who carried out the mahi.

Dave Van Staden, Waka Kotahi Programme Director - Speed and Infrastructure, said safer and easier access points for this growing community was imperative.

"Sadly, 21 crashes were recorded at the site over a four-year period - an unacceptable level of risk for the community and those travelling through the area

"Current and future residents can rest assured that this long-awaited addition to SH22, constructed by a hardworking crew - many of them locals - has made this road corridor significantly safer," said Mr Van Staden.

To support the area’s growth, the new roundabout has also been futureproofed with the addition of path access and crossing points for people traveling through the area on foot.

The new roundabout was funded through Waka Kotahi’s National Land Transport Fund with further contribution made by developer Grafton Downs to provide access to their new development at Paerata Rise. The funding is aligned to New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero, a programme of work delivering safety improvements on high-risk intersections and roads across New Zealand, including speed management.

In addition to the roundabout, Waka Kotahi has already implemented a number of safety improvements on SH22, including reduced speed limits and installation of a right-hand turning bay at Jesmond Road.

These and other improvements being investigated for the SH22 corridor such as median barriers and lane widening, form part of Waka Kotahi’s Speed and Infrastructure programme, that delivers proven safety interventions on our highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand.

Up to 25,000 vehicles a day use SH22 to connect to SH1, and vehicle numbers are increasing as the local population grows.