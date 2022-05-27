Ngai Tahu encourages public feedback on proposed land classifications

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 12:17

Ngai Tahu is encouraging New Zealanders to have their say on the proposed reclassification of more than 600,000 hectares of stewardship land on Te Tai Poutini (the West Coast). A Ngai Tahu mana whenua panel has been working with a national panel to assess and make recommendations on the future use of the whenua since November last year.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan has announced public feedback is being sought on the recommendations before the Government decides on the future of the land.

Te Runanga o NgÄi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai says its important people living on Te Tai Poutini and the rest of the country share their feedback.

"This is a rare opportunity for all New Zealanders to consider the future use of the whenua and I encourage you to have your say," she says.

Stewardship land makes up a large part of the Ngai Tahu takiwa, and the reclassification process is of the upmost significance to Ngai Tahu. "The Ngai Tahu mana whenua panel has worked closely with the national panel by providing information on mahinga kai, matauranga Maori (Maori knowledge), and our future aspirations for the use of the whenua. Conservation and wider community interests were also carefully considered by the mana whenua panel."

Lisa Tumahai says the two panels worked hard to develop the most appropriate classifications for approximately 644,000 hectares of stewardship land. "We’re pleased there are recommendations proposing classification for reserves that will recognise the mana and rangatiratanga of NgÄi Tahu, as well as the significance of the land for mana whenua."

The largest proposed reserve would be known as Tarahanga e Toru Historic Reserve. This approximately 181,000 hectare area is of immense significance to NgÄi Tahu and includes three main pounamu trails.

"Tarahanga e Toru is at the heart of many Poutini NgÄi Tahu legends, customs, and traditions. These trails were lifelines for Poutini Ngai Tahu and used as trading routes for pounamu and kai in times of peace and war." Three areas forming 140,000 hectares will be left as stewardship land while options are explored to appropriately recognise the significant values and interests present. Where the two panels did not agree, each has made a separate recommendation. This includes proposed additions to National Parks.

"NgÄi Tahu and the mana whenua panel do not support expanding the National Parks within our takiwa. The National Parks Act restricts Ngai Tahu from undertaking our kaitiaki rights and responsibilities, while limiting the meaningful involvement of Ngai Tahu in decision making."

Lisa Tumahai says its important Ngai Tahu whanau also have their say on the future of the whenua as part of the public notification process. "I encourage our wider whanau to consider the conservation value reports and recommendations that the mana whenua panel have worked on over the last six months," says Lisa Tumahai.

The notification period will begin on Monday 30 May through the DOC website and will be open for 40 working days closing at 5.00pm on Tuesday 26 July.