Te Uruhi resource consent application limited notification - Kapiti Coast DC

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 13:41

A decision has been made by the independent planning commissioner to limited notify the resource consent application to construct and operate the Te Uruhi building and associated carparking, reports the KÄpiti Coast District Council.

Glen O’Connor, acting Group Manager Infrastructure Services, says the independent processing officer assessed the application as having minor effects and this was confirmed by the commissioner.

"Limited notification means people who are identified as being affected can make a submission on the proposal. Submissions should refer to the environmental effects related to the notification of the application," said Mr O’Connor.

The notification report also notes Te Uruhi will provide positive effects that are not currently available for visitors to KÄpiti Island by improving amenities, as well as opportunities for public education.

The notification recommendation was prepared by a planner who is independent of Council and reviewed by a Council planner. The decision that the proposal be limited notified was then made by an accredited Resource Management Act independent planning commissioner.

Affected parties will be contacted and invited to make a submission on the proposal. They have 20 working days to make a submission. If necessary, a hearing will be held. Any hearing will be overseen by a commissioner who is independent to Council.

The notification report and associated documents are available on Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/kapiti-coast-district-council-te-uruhi