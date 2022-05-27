Works kick off at Municipal Pools site - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 27 May, 2022 - 16:31

Work to transform the former Municipal Pools site into parkland connecting the central city and Waikato River is set to begin next week.

Works kick off at Municipal Pools site

The works will clear the site and restore it to green space, while recycling some of the iconic blue concrete and other materials into the finished design.

The restoration is part of our exciting Central City Transformation Plan that will see Ferrybank Park reconnect the community to the river and provide an inviting open area for everyone to use and enjoy.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting believes these works will further enhance Ferrybank Park and help shape a central city where people love to be.

"We want our central city to be the vibrant heart of Kirikiriroa, thoughtfully designed around people, culture, and the natural environment," said Bunting. "This new parkland area will enhance the connections between Victoria Street and the mighty awa, past the band rotunda through Ferrybank Park."

The wider archaeological landscape of the area includes pre-European Maaori horticultural sites and evidence of a European-era settlement dating from 1864. It is also significant to Te Ha o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa, Ngaa Uri o Maahanga and Ngaati Wairere.

Hamilton City Council received resource consent for these works in 2020 and has consulted extensively with tangata whenua and other key partners throughout the restoration project. In collaboration with tangata whenua, Council aims to share the history and stories of the land - including before the pool facility was built - through the site’s restoration.

The site work, contracted to Livingstone Building Limited, is expected to take about four months, with opening of the space to the public scheduled for September 2022. Council is working closely with surrounding neighbours throughout the process to make sure they are well informed.