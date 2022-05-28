Two Strike players win $150,000

Saturday, 28 May, 2022 - 21:43

Two lucky players from Auckland and Waikato will be celebrating tonight after each winning $150,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Victoria Park in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Victoria Park should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.