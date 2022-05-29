Government of Niue opens new Fale Fono II for the people of Niue

Sunday, 29 May, 2022 - 14:43

Niue Declares A Statutory Public Holiday on 27 May To Mark the Opening of New Fale Fono

Alofi, Niue - 29 May 2022 - The Government of Niue (GON) announced that it has officially opened the Fale Fono II in a commemoration ceremony to mark Niue’s new Parliament Building at Halamahaga, Alofi.

GON declared a statutory Public Holiday on 27 May to celebrate the opening of Niue’s new Fale Fono.

Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi says the completion of the Fale Fono II is a project of national cultural significance for the people of Niue since the first Parliament was built in 1978 to house Niue’s inaugural Legislative Assembly.

"The Government of Niue is delighted that the new Fale Fono is built, which fulfils the vision of the late Honourable Sir Toke Tufukia Talagi and a host of former Speakers, Ministers, Members and staff who have all worked so hard to bring this new building to completion. The Fale Fono II is a taoga and was built for the people of Niue. It is also a significant new chapter in Niue’s history as the new Fale Fono will also allow the Executive and Legislative parts of GON to be separated according to the constitutional legal convention," says Premier Tagelagi.

Premier Hon. Tagelagi adds that Niue is also very appreciative of the assistance from the New Zealand Government in particular, as well as support from other regional Governments and organisations.

"We are very thankful to the New Zealand Government for their special gift, as well as the Governments of Australia, Japan, People’s Republic of China through to the contractors and tradespeople who managed to work through the challenges of the Pandemic to finish the building project."

The formal programme to commemorate the opening of the Fale Fono will include a range of official activities, including raising the Niue flag and opening remarks by the Speaker of the Niue Legislative Assembly, Hon. Hima Douglas, a dedication of the building by Reverend Navy Salatielu through to the cutting of the Kapihi and unveiling of the plaque by Hon Dalton Tagelagi, HE Helen Tunnah, New Zealand’s High Commissioner and Lady Fifita Talagi.

Hon. Premier Tagelagi says at the end of the formal programme, which includes a Special Session of the Niue Legislative Assembly, Ministers, Members and all of Niue will attend a reception following the formal program.

To mark this significant occasion, the people of Niue prepared a Galue Fafau, the Niue traditional feast for events of historical cultural significance.

"The Galue Fafau is a special feast including many of Niue’s crops such as talo. Niue also prepared a Galue Fafau for the opening of the first Fale Fono in 1978."