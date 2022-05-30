NPDC fires up move to warmer, dryer homes for the elderly - Council

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 12:11

Winter is getting a warm welcome from New Plymouth District Council Housing for the Elderly tenants whose homes are heating up ahead of the Government deadline for warmer, dryer rental home standards.

All 140 Housing for the Elderly units are on track to have a fitted heater in the living room plus extractor fans in the kitchen and bathroom before the end of this year.

A new heat pump proved to be the perfect 67th birthday present for Inglewood resident Bobby- (pictured).

"It makes the flat very comfortable and I sleep very well when it’s on," said retired truck driver Bobby.

NPDC chose energy-efficient heaters that made it affordable for tenants to stay warm.

"Warm, dry homes are healthier for everyone and mean fewer doctors’ bills so we’ll be stoked to meet the Government’s Healthy Homes Standards well before the July 2024 deadline," said NPDC Property Manager Laura Keenan.

"We’re committed to providing healthy and affordable homes for our vulnerable elderly through our Housing for the Elderly, which is entirely self-funded including upgrades such as the heaters and extractor fans."

NPDC also offers advice for renters and home-owners on how to make you home warmer, drier, healthier and more sustainable.