Te Pukenga commends Taumata Aronui vision for 'Maori tertiary success'

Monday, 30 May, 2022 - 13:43

The organisation reimagining New Zealand’s vocational training is applauding a new report advocating a ‘transformational change’ for MÄori success in tertiary education.

By 1 January 2023, Te PÅ«kenga will be responsible for approximately a quarter of a million Äkonga (learners) across Aotearoa New Zealand when Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics, and industry training organisations, unite as one.

Te PÅ«kenga will be the largest provider to MÄori and among the largest providers to indigenous communities globally.

‘Manu KÅkiri - MÄori Success and Tertiary Education: Towards a Comprehensive Vision’ has been released by Taumata Aronui, an independent advisory group convened by the Minister of Education.

The report outlines the group’s vision, aspirations and recommendations on how to make the tertiary education system successful not only for MÄori learners and staff but also their whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and all of Aotearoa New Zealand.

These include investments in initiatives relating to mÄtauranga MÄori, the elimination of discrimination in the tertiary sector, and nurturing the mana, health and wellbeing of MÄori communities through tertiary education.

The rÅpÅ« argue that "much remains to be done before a truly equitably, socially just, culturally rich, diverse, inclusive and empowering tertiary education sector, inspired by the Treaty of Waitangi, comes into existence".

Government officials will now work with the Taumata Aronui to test, scope and further develop what has been set out in Manu KÅkiri.

Te PÅ«kenga Deputy Chief Executive Partnerships and Equity, Ana Morrison, applauded the rÅpÅ« for its comprehensive and ambitious vision for MÄori success which will be an invaluable resource for the network.

Te PÅ«kenga must address the systemic failure of tertiary education to deliver an education experience appropriate to the needs of MÄori, Ms Morrison says, and achieving sustainable uplift in MÄori success requires a whole-of-organisation systemic change.

"The success of MÄori is at the heart of our aspirations for vocational education and training, together with a commitment to put learners and their whÄnau at the centre of everything we do.

"Our priority is that MÄori can learn and teach as MÄori, and that MÄori learner, hapÅ«, iwi and employer outcomes are improved."

Taumata Aronui members are Professor Wiremu Doherty, Dr Te AhukaramÅ« Charles Royal, Mereraina Piripi, Dr Eruera Prendergast-Tarena, Brendon Green, Mamaeroa Merito, Raewyn Mahara, and the chair, Dr Wayne Ngata.

Read the full publication here: Manu KÅkiri - MÄori Success and Tertiary Education: Towards a Comprehensive Vision https://www.tec.govt.nz/assets/Publications-and-others/69e11be264/Manu-Kokiri-by-Taumata-Aronui-April-2022.pdf