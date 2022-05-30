Te Pukenga commends Taumata Aronui vision for 'Maori tertiary success'

|
The organisation reimagining New Zealand’s vocational training is applauding a new report advocating a ‘transformational change’ for MÄori success in tertiary education.
By 1 January 2023, Te PÅ«kenga will be responsible for approximately a quarter of a million Äkonga (learners) across Aotearoa New Zealand when Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics, and industry training organisations, unite as one.
Te PÅ«kenga will be the largest provider to MÄori and among the largest providers to indigenous communities globally.
‘Manu KÅkiri - MÄori Success and Tertiary Education: Towards a Comprehensive Vision’ has been released by Taumata Aronui, an independent advisory group convened by the Minister of Education.
The report outlines the group’s vision, aspirations and recommendations on how to make the tertiary education system successful not only for MÄori learners and staff but also their whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and all of Aotearoa New Zealand.
These include investments in initiatives relating to mÄtauranga MÄori, the elimination of discrimination in the tertiary sector, and nurturing the mana, health and wellbeing of MÄori communities through tertiary education.
The rÅpÅ« argue that "much remains to be done before a truly equitably, socially just, culturally rich, diverse, inclusive and empowering tertiary education sector, inspired by the Treaty of Waitangi, comes into existence".
Government officials will now work with the Taumata Aronui to test, scope and further develop what has been set out in Manu KÅkiri.
Te PÅ«kenga Deputy Chief Executive Partnerships and Equity, Ana Morrison, applauded the rÅpÅ« for its comprehensive and ambitious vision for MÄori success which will be an invaluable resource for the network.
Te PÅ«kenga must address the systemic failure of tertiary education to deliver an education experience appropriate to the needs of MÄori, Ms Morrison says, and achieving sustainable uplift in MÄori success requires a whole-of-organisation systemic change.
"The success of MÄori is at the heart of our aspirations for vocational education and training, together with a commitment to put learners and their whÄnau at the centre of everything we do.
"Our priority is that MÄori can learn and teach as MÄori, and that MÄori learner, hapÅ«, iwi and employer outcomes are improved."
Taumata Aronui members are Professor Wiremu Doherty, Dr Te AhukaramÅ« Charles Royal, Mereraina Piripi, Dr Eruera Prendergast-Tarena, Brendon Green, Mamaeroa Merito, Raewyn Mahara, and the chair, Dr Wayne Ngata.
Read the full publication here: Manu KÅkiri - MÄori Success and Tertiary Education: Towards a Comprehensive Vision https://www.tec.govt.nz/assets/Publications-and-others/69e11be264/Manu-Kokiri-by-Taumata-Aronui-April-2022.pdf
