Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 13:30

The MÄori Language Commission has marked the kÅhanga reo movement’s 40th birthday by sending koha and toolkete to language nests across the country and inviting former and present staff, children and whÄnau to collect stories for the "New Zealand's Battle for te reo: Stories of te Reo MÄori campaign."

"40 years ago the first kÅhanga reo opened in Wainuiomata at a time when te reo wasn’t even an official language of Aotearoa. The vision of those elders, teachers and families has changed history and helped safeguard te reo MÄori," said Te Taura Whiri I te Reo MÄori CEO, Ngahiwi Apanui.

"We want to ensure the voices and memories of our kÅhanga families are recorded for future generations."

"Our koha for tamariki include unique activity books where our babies can colour in images of MÄori language protest marches, the MÄori language petition and our more recent parades: they are the youngest members of a movement that was created with them in mind."

The commission is also inviting kÅhanga and kÅhanga whÄnau to join the Aotearoatanga: Stories of te Reo MÄori for 2022 by recording their own stories of te reo MÄori.

"Te reo is the language of Aotearoa. For MÄori it is both an anchor to our past and a compass navigating our way forward," said Mr Apanui.

"To safeguard te reo for our mokopuna by 2040 we want to see 150,000 MÄori people aged 15 and over speaking te reo as much as English: the countdown is on and kÅhanga as always have a key role to play as the babies of today are our speakers of tomorrow."

The commission is inviting former students, teachers and whÄnau to join in the nationwide Stories of te Reo campaign by recording their own stories so they can be passed on.

"We want to help ensure the stories of our kÅhanga families, past and present, are recorded for future generations. Why did you decide to take your child to kÅhanga reo? What are your first memories of kÅhanga reo? Who was the last native speaker of te reo before you sent your baby to kÅhanga?"

This year marks a series of key MÄori language milestones and the commission is inviting everyone to record their own story, memory, poem or artwork as part of the Aotearoatanga: Stories of te Reo MÄori campaign.

To share your story of te reo MÄori, go to www.reomaori.co.nz.