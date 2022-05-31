Rubbish and recycling a day later after public holiday - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 15:52

For the week starting Monday 6 June, Hamiltonians should put out their rubbish or recycling a day later than normal due to the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

Rubbish and recycling a day later after public holiday

For the week starting Monday 6 June, Hamiltonians should put out their rubbish or recycling a day later than normal due to the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

"If your collection is, for example, normally on a Friday, for that week it will move to the Saturday," says Hamilton City Council Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager Trent Fowles.

The table below has collection days over this period, until normal collection days resume on Monday 13 June.

Fowles encourages people to download the free mobile app Antenno to check their collection day.

"Antenno’s the easiest way to get the most up-to-date information on collection days. It’s really handy, even reminding you to put out your rubbish or recycling. You can get it from Google Play or the App Store."

You can also find out what day to put your bins out using the address finder on fightthelandfill.co.nz or by following Hamilton City Council’s Facebook page.

"Our customer support team are also here to help if you have any questions that can’t be answered online," says Fowles.

For people wanting to drop off rubbish or recycling on the Queen’s Birthday Monday, there are a couple of options.

For rubbish and recycling, the Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre will be open from 9am to 4pm, while the Hamilton Organic Centre will be open from 8am to 5pm for green waste.

Fowles reminds people that collection of glass recycling crates may still be late due to Council contractor EnviroWaste experiencing staff shortages.

"So if your glass recycling crate isn’t picked up on collection day, please leave it out for another day or so," says Fowles.

"To help resolve the issue EnviroWaste is also collecting crates on Saturdays, but if your crate isn’t picked up by Saturday evening, please bring it in and put it back out by 7am the following Monday (excluding Queen's Birthday)."

"We really appreciate your patience while EnviroWaste work to overcome this issue."