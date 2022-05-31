Two wahine selected for mayoral mentoring programme - Hastings DC

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 16:26

A mayoral mentoring programme to support and unleash the potential of rangatahi MÄori has formally begun with Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst meeting with two young women she will be working with in the year ahead.

The Tuia programme is a nationwide initiative that sees mayors mentor young people with proven potential, aged between 18 and 25, to help develop and enhance the contribution they make to their community.

Mrs Hazlehurst has been involved with the programme for several years, and this year has selected two wahine to work with - Chanay Peri, 24, and Angel Hillman, 23.

Chanay works for Te Puni Kokiri and says her passion, through work and life, is to support others to achieve their dreams - whether that be gaining a driver’s licence, or getting the job of their dreams.

For herself, she wants to continue with her studies, with her goal for five years’ time to be halfway through her Te Reo MÄori degree as well as completing her law degree.

"My dream is to see MÄori succeeding better than we have before, I dream that we have a community that every individual is succeeding for themselves, and where we are able to show our babies how easy life can be with the right tools."

Angel is currently working for Sport Hawke’s Bay in the He Oranga Poutama team, at the same time as studying for a Bachelor of Science, majoring in physiology.

Her vision is to see MÄori using health and fitness as an avenue to better mental wellbeing, as opposed to alcohol, drugs and other negatively impacting substances/addictions.

"I believe that some sort of exercise no matter how big or small helps our people in more ways than one. What most don't realise is that it doesn't only help physically but it helps significantly with mental wellbeing. I’ve seen our statistics and want to do my part in helping close the gap."

Mrs Hazlehurst said she was looking forward to working with both her Tuia.

"I’m so proud of these two young women who are already on the path to achieving their dreams for both themselves and their community.

"They are an inspiration and I hope this experience proves valuable to them, as I know it will to me."

Running for a year, the Tuia programme includes mentoring, community contribution and wÄnanga (courses).

Mayors select rangatahi MÄori and meet with them on a monthly basis including both informal meetings and participation in formal occasions.

The Tuia also undertake a 100-hour community contribution project and attend five wÄnanga in different parts of the country to build networks, obtain support and be exposed to a diverse range of people.