HWPL's 9th annual commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022 - 16:35

A virtual conference was held by HWPL New Zealand to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Declaration of World Peace, attended by about 100 people from local religious, youth, and civil society groups working for peace.

The host organization, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), proclaimed the Declaration of World Peace back in 2013. The declaration calls for the endorsement of national leaders, engagement of women and youth, cooperation among civil societies, and expansion of media coverage on peace. Later, it was developed into the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) as a process to establish international legal instruments for global peace.

Participants at Saturday's event watched highlights from the global online event held on May 25 and were given updates on HWPL's peace work, efforts with diverse partners to realize the collective will for Peace.

The MC of the event thanked the VIPs who attended the event on Saturday morning and mentioned the words of Young Min Chung, the General Director of IPYG, an affiliate group of HWPL, "730,000 citizens from 176 countries have signed in support of the DPCW [Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War] over the past nine years which allows them to express their opinions in the most direct way. Recently, the IPYG has been running the Youth Empowerment Peace Workshop (YEPW), where they discuss topics such as education, human rights, and conflict, and conduct joint action as well as policy proposals."

The ninth annual commemoration of the Declaration of Peace event ended with a message of peace from Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL on collaboration for peacebuilding. "This time (Russia) invaded Ukraine and started the war. This is why HWPL and families of peace have long called for the establishment of international law to prevent potential wars. So, we gathered experts in international law globally … and made the declaration with 10 articles and 38 clauses." he said.

Murray Stentiford, Former President of Theosophical Auckland Society, expressed his enjoyment of the event, and that it had been well executed. ‘I could see that a lot of preparation has gone into to it,’ he said. ‘When looking at the progress made around the world with the various initiatives of HWPL it gives me a lot of encouragement and is fascinating seeing the various countries involved. World Peace has been in my prayers, and I look forward to the discussion at our next WARP Office.’

HWPL has been developing global cooperation for peace both at the international level and at the national level by garnering the support of international organizations for the DPCW and working hand in hand to reinforce international norms to realize peace. With civil organizations, HWPL has been carrying out activities for the public good to ensure that peace takes root, and to continue to affirm the basic principles set out in the Declaration of World Peace.