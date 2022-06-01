Queen's Birthday weekend - Be safe and arrive alive - NZ Police

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 12:00

NZ Police, Wellington Free Ambulance, and Te Pae Tiaki Wellington Emergency Department are urging drivers to be cautious this long weekend, especially following a devastating Anzac weekend.

"We know there will be more drivers and riders on the road again this long weekend, and we really want people to drive safely so we don’t see 12 lives lost on the road again this weekend," says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of the National Road Policing Centre.

"The last long weekend was terrible.

Twelve families who lost their loved ones.

And others will be suffering life altering injuries as the result of a crash.

"We don’t want any more people in our communities to face the consequences of a bad decision on the road.

"So that means slowing down, taking your time, it’s not a race.

"Before you set off, have something to eat and drink, and make sure you’ve had a good rest the night before.

When you get in your car buckle up and put your phone away.

"While you’re on the road take regular breaks so you stay fresh and alert, and never ever drive drunk," says Superintendent Greally.

Wellington Free Ambulance also has a clear message for drivers this weekend.

"As we look ahead to the long weekend, we urge people to drive safely. To think about speed, fatigue, driving to the road and increased traffic conditions," says Kate Worthington, Head of Emergency Ambulance Operations at Wellington Free Ambulance.

"We notice the impact of the increased traffic on the crashes we are called out too during a long weekend so please consider the factors you can control when travelling to ensure that you and your loved ones arrive safely."

Te Pae Tiaki Wellington Emergency Department’s Dr Paul Quigley says they see too many people come in after car crashes.

"We work as hard as we can to save them.

But sometimes the damage is just too much for a body to endure, and that’s a tragedy.

And we know there will be a heartbroken family that we or Police will have to break the news to.

That is a heart-breaking thing to do, and to witness.

"We also see some people who we know will suffer from life-long injuries, and for others there will be months of rehabilitation.

Most people don’t walk away from a serious crash unscathed.

"We absolutely urge people to think about their choices when they’re behind the wheel.

We don’t want to see you in ED, and neither would your family.

So please do us all a favour and be safe on the roads this long weekend," says Dr Quigley.