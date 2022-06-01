New units help ease pressure on demand for social housing in Papatoetoe

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 12:05

Fourteen newly completed units are ready to become homes in Papatoetoe, thanks to Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust.

General Manager Housing Trust Hope Simonsen says the 14 units were currently being tenanted, with all tenants being people on the Housing Register who were eligible for income-related housing support.

Each of the one-bedroom units is 50m2. Three of the ground floor units have been designed to be accessible for disabled people and feature modified kitchens with accessible appliances, bathrooms and living spaces. All units have either a courtyard or balcony, as well as heat pumps.

"There are about 26,000 people currently needing a home in Aotearoa. We know this development will go some way towards alleviating that pressure, along with the other developments we have underway around the country," Hope says.

"These units are quite close to the Papatoetoe shops and Manukau city, so they are in a really great location. We’ve been working in this area for a long time and we’re very proud to complete this new build and welcome the tenants."

Local Tainui kaumatua through Toimai Katipa and Mere Komene, have gifted the name Toitoi Manawa to the development, which means flourishing abundance.

Previously, the site was home to a block of five units owned by Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust, however these units were not able to be insulated and had reached their "use-by date".

"These new units are very modern and comfortable, and will provide permanent housing to people who need affordable, fully compliant homes," Hope says.

Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust is a part of the wider Emerge Aotearoa Trust, one of the nation’s largest non-government mental health, housing and social service providers.