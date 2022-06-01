Forestry Scholarship applications open - NZ Forest Service

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 14:43

Applications are now open for NgÄ Karahipi Uru RÄkau (Forestry Scholarships) for study in 2023, giving young people a foot in the door to a career into one of New Zealand’s biggest primary sectors.

There are nine scholarships available, to those studying the Bachelor of Forestry Science or the Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Forest Engineering through University of Canterbury, as well as the Diploma in Forest Management through Toi Ohomai.

"Forestry and wood processing is New Zealand’s third largest primary sector by export value and needs more qualified and skilled people joining its workforce," says Marion Schrama, Manager Skills, Training and Workplace Safety, Te Uru Rakau - New Zealand Forest Service.

"It is an exciting time to be studying and working in the sector, which is undergoing transformation, playing a leading role in our climate change response, driving economic growth and building environmental sustainability."

Te Uru RÄkau - New Zealand Forest Service established the Scholarship programme in 2018 to support people into higher-level study, and in particular to provide pathways for those who identify as female and/or MÄori, who remain underrepresented in the forestry and wood processing sector.

"I was very excited to receive the Scholarship and get into study," says Phoebe Naske from Gisborne, a scholarship recipient and first year forestry science student this year.

"The money is a huge help and I value the opportunity to also do paid summer internships in the forestry industry, where I can build my knowledge and make great contacts for the future."

Marion Schrama says the scholarships provide more opportunities for people to study and pursue a wide range of careers, and to ensure the forestry and wood processing sector is diverse and reflective of our local communities and regions.

"The knowledge people gain by studying forestry will help New Zealand grow our knowledge and skills base across forestry and wood processing, particularly in forestry science, forestry management, and forest engineering.

"Creating study and career opportunities and pathways also enables the sector and Te Uru RÄkau - New Zealand Forest Service to continue driving advancements in science, technology, and transformation.

"Te Uru RÄkau - New Zealand Forest Service is proud to be offering the scholarships, as an investment in the future of our people, the forestry and wood processing sector, and our country’s long-term environmental prosperity and response to the challenges of climate change," says Marion Schrama.

Applications for the 2023 scholarships opened 1 June 2022, and close 15 August 2022 for the Degree Scholarships and 16 December for the Diploma Scholarship.

For more information about NgÄ Karahipi Uru RÄkau (Forestry Scholarships), please visit www.mpi.govt.nz/forestryscholarships, email mpiforestryscholarships@mpi.govt.nz or phone 0800 00 83 33.