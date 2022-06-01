Hamilton City Council's roadmap to a 'low-emissions fleet'

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 15:24

Hamilton City Council’s vehicle fleet will undergo a transformation in the name of climate change, a report presented to the Infrastructure Operations Committee indicated yesterday, 31 May.

The Corporate Fleet Transition High-Level Roadmap Report, which was unanimously supported by Elected Members, proposed that Council increase the previously agreed emissions reduction target, from 25% to 44% by 2030.

The new target signals a shift from a ‘business as usual’ approach, replacing older vehicles on an ad-hoc basis, to a comprehensive review and transformation, beginning with an in-depth investigation into Council’s fleet requirements.

Councillor Angela O’Leary, Chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee, said "In this changing climate, we need to lead by example when it comes to reducing our emissions as an organisation. Our community deserves that".

A November 2021 fleet audit showed that Council has a diverse fleet including passenger, ute, truck, plant and machinery assets all of which are at various stages of age and condition.

The report outlines a roadmap to reduction, which is not just focused on the purchase of electric vehicles. The report proposes to trial alternative options for staff journeys in the 2022-2023 financial year, including taxis, public transport, and active transport options like cycling and walking.

Louise Peat, Fleet Manager said "Over the next twelve months, we will analyse our vehicle use in depth to get a better understanding of how we are using our existing fleet. Then we’ll look at how we can operate with fewer fleet vehicles."

The corporate fleet transition is anticipated to result in less energy usage, fewer vehicles, slower vehicles, lower costs over time, less carparking, less maintenance requirements and less waste.

The fleet emissions target aligns with Council’s Climate Change Action Plan, which aims to reduce Council’s operational emissions by 50% by 2030.

The Corporate Fleet Transition High-Level Roadmap Report outlines the long-term cost savings the fleet transition expects to produce, as well as health and wellbeing benefits, by encouraging Council staff to walk, cycle and scoot when practical.

The report’s roadmap will guide Council’s fleet transition and will evolve as technology advances and learnings are gained from internal analysis.