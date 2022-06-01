Teaching Council fee and levy changes

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 15:56

- Since 2015, the Government has subsidised the fees teachers pay for registration and practicing certificates by approximately 60%, this ends on 1 July 2022. Following two rounds of consultation with the profession, the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand has announced a new fee and levy for all registered and certificated teachers.

When the Council was established in 2015 it was always intended that it be fully funded by the profession. The Government continued to provide transition funding longer than first agreed which meant fees were unchanged for the past 12 years.

The Council is a teacher-led organisation responsible for developing quality teachers and the safety of children in the classroom. To remain sustainable and fulfil its legislated functions, the Council has consulted with teachers about a new fee and levy, which teachers will pay in full.

The Council engaged and consulted with the teaching profession, listened to, and considered their feedback. As part of the Council’s work to become financially secure, it also identified approximately $2.7M of savings over the next three years to help maintain costs and minimise the fee increase.

Following consultation, the Council has decided, among other proposals consulted on, to increase the cost of a three-year practising certificate to $464.37 (which is equivalent to $154.79 annually) with effect from Monday 11 July for a certificated teacher and $353.87 for a Limited Authority to Teach (LAT) for three years (which is equivalent to $117.96 annually).

The Teaching Council is a teacher-led professional organisation with regulatory functions. The Council’s purpose is to ensure safe and high-quality leadership, teaching and learning for all tamariki and rangatahi in early childhood, primary and secondary schooling in English and MÄori Medium settings, through raising the status of the profession, so New Zealand families can trust their tamariki are kept safe in the classroom through quality teaching and the profession’s adherence to Our Code, Our Standards | NgÄ Tikanga Matatika, NgÄ Paerewa.

There are six important pou or principles that guide the Council’s work supporting the teaching profession to be self-managing and to take collective responsibility for high-quality teaching, learning and leadership. It also represents the functions the Council is legislatively mandated to undertake on the profession’s behalf. These are:

-Pou Aro Whakamua - steering the future direction of teaching

-Pou Whai RÄhitanga - becoming registered and certificated as a teacher

-Pou Tikanga Matatika, NgÄ Paerewa - establishing and maintaining the Code of Professional Responsibility | NgÄ Tikanga Matatika mÅ te Haepapa Ngaiotanga and Standards for the Teaching Profession | NgÄ Paerewa mÅ te Umanga Whakaakoranga

-Pou Here TÅmua - establishing and maintaining standards for Initial Teacher Education (ITE) and undertaking ITE programme approvals

-Pou Matatika - ensuring high standards of ethical behaviour

-Pou Mataara - ensuring high-quality teacher practice.

Our combined challenge is to continue building on the collaborative work to date, and to support the contributions every teacher makes to the profession and to Äkonga | learners. The Council’s focus remains on ensuring New Zealand families can trust their tamariki are kept safe in the classroom through quality teaching.