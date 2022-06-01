State foster care system under the spotlight in upcoming RC public hearing

Wednesday, 1 June, 2022 - 17:03

Survivors who experienced abuse and neglect in foster care will share evidence at an upcoming Abuse in Care Royal Commission public hearing. The five-day public hearing will take place at our hearing space, Tii Tu Tahi, in TÄmaki-Makaurau from 13-17 June.

Many survivors the Inquiry has heard from were placed in foster care after being removed from their family and whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi.

Foster care is when the state has intervened and directed tamariki and rangatahi to be placed with caregivers who are not their parents or whÄnau for short-term or emergency care, to long-term or permanent arrangements. During the hearing, the Inquiry will hear from foster care abuse survivors who are MÄori, Pacific people, PÄkehÄ, from the disability community and the rainbow community.

The hearing will explore:

the impacts of abuse being removed from family or whÄnau being disconnected from culture and whakapapa the continued effect of multiple placements.

The Inquiry will also hear from experts in attachment and disconnection from family and whÄnau, trauma, Te Ao MÄori, child welfare and social welfare practises.

On the final day of the hearing, panels of both survivors and other experts will offer their suggestions on how the current foster care system needs to change and address contemporary issues.

Evidence presented at the hearing will inform the Inquiry’s Social Welfare report. This report will also be based on survivor accounts and witness statements, research, policy review, hui, wÄnanga and fono.

Pending any COVID-19 public health measures, under the current Orange setting, the public hearing will be held at Tii Tu Tahi, Level 2, 414 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket TÄmaki-Makaurau. The hearing is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

We continue to encourage all survivors of abuse in care to come forward to the Royal Commission of Inquiry. Our contact centre can be reached on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz. More information can be found at www.abuseincare.org.nz